Karnataka

Wild elephant enters cooperative society in Belur, takes bags of rice

A wild elephant entered the premises of a cooperative society at Anughatta in Belur taluk on April 21 night and took some bags of rice. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

:

A wild elephant entered the premises of a cooperative society at Anughatta in Belur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on April 21 night and consumed rice kept in bags in the godown.

As many as five bags of rice, belonging to the Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank, were missing. The elephant entered the premises of the Primary Cooperative Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society at Anughatta around 12.30 a.m. CCTV camera footage shows an elephant taking away bags of rice using its trunk.

Video | Elephant gives birth to twin calves in Bandipur, Karnataka

H.P. Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank, informed mediapersons that bank officials brought the issue to the notice of the Forest Department of Karnataka. Officials visited the society and promised compensation.

Around 60 elephants have been roaming around in Belur, Alur and Sakleshpur taluks of Hassan district.

Recently, two people died in an elephant attack near Arehalli in Belur taluk.


