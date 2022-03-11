Elephant attack: Two plantation workers killed in Hassan district
People of Hassan district have been demanding a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict
Two plantation workers of a coffee estate at Kadegarje in Belur taluk in Hassan district were trampled to death by an elephant on March 11 morning.
The names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. They were working in Sharada Estate at Kadegarje when they encountered the elephants. A herd of wild elephants has been spotted in nearby villages for the past few days. Officials of the Forest Department have reached the spot.
People of Hassan district have been demanding a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict. More than 70 people have died in elephant attacks in the district in the last 10 years. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his budget, had allotted ₹100 crore for barricades to avoid the movement of elephants.
