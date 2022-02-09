  • The Package

Karnataka hijab controversy: Stories behind the story

Students wearing hijab and saffron shawls at MGM PU College in Udupi on Tuesday. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

On the draw - February 9, 2022
Watch | Karnataka's hijab controversy explained
Majoritarianism is wearing the veil of debate
The interpretative answer to the hijab row
Amid Karnataka hijab row, focus is on 1986 Supreme Court verdict
Hijab-saffron shawl row turns violent on many campuses across State
Violence in Karnataka colleges as dress code row intensifies
Hijab controversy: HC told that Karnataka’s dress code guideline is violative of fundamental rights
Hijab-clad student heckled by boys wearing saffron scarves in Mandya college
Hijab issue: Protests, counter-protests held
Hijab controversy: Saffron shawls in Lingsugur college, protest by girls in Raichur
Hijab controversy spreads to two more colleges in Udupi
Blue shawls back Muslim girls in hijab row against saffron shawls in Chikkamagaluru college
