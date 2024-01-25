January 25, 2024 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Belagavi

Karnataka government has issued guidelines to help farmers’ groups set up farm machinery hubs in rural areas. This will enable farmers to take crop harvesters on hire for a short time, use them and return them.

The State Cabinet had cleared the scheme in its meeting in November. As per the plan, the total number of hubs planned is 91, and the average number of hubs planned for each district ranges from two to 10. The scheme is aimed at supporting increased mechanisation and addressing the problem of labour shortage during the harvest season.

“Individual farmers are also eligible to apply for the scheme,’‘ said G.T. Putra, Director, Department of Agriculture. Individual beneficiary can avail subsidy up to 50% while institutions can claim up to 70%.

Who can set up farm machinery hub

Rural entrepreneurs, who are either youth, cooperative societies of farmers, registered farmers’ societies or farmer producer organisations (FPOs), can establish an agriculture machinery hub. An in-principle loan sanction letter will be given to the selected beneficiary.

As per the detailed guidelines issued on January 20, the hubs will be called Krishi Yantra Dhare centres. They will be categorised based on the crop pattern, machinery used, and ownership style. The maximum subsidy for different categories of hubs is — ₹1 crore for combo harvester hubs, ₹50 lakh for combined harvester hubs, and ₹50 lakh for sugarcane harvester hubs. The benefits will be distributed among group, individual, general, and SC/ST farmers.

A committee headed by the zilla panchayat CEO will screen applications. The district committee will supervise the process of establishing hiring tariff and maintenance operations. This is to see that the hubs are not out of the reach of small and marginal farmers.

It is an extension of the centrally aided Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) scheme where the Centre contributes around 40% of the subsidy. The Centre provides credit-linked back-ended financial assistance in which beneficiaries will get subsidy after taking loans, where the project cost is higher than ₹1 crore.

But the State Government’s scheme is aimed at clusters where the project cost is under ₹1 crore, a senior official said.