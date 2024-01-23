‘Imported’ arecanut enters Malnad, coastal areas through cargo terminal of Mangaluru airport, says CAMPCO

January 23, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., Mangaluru, said on Tuesday that “illegal import of arecanut through various channels” is posing a threat to the domestic market and resulting in substantial financial loss to the government.

“CAMPCO expresses deep concern over the escalating illegal import of arecanut into the domestic market. Evidently, arecanut is surreptitiously finding its way into the country, notably through the Integrated cargo terminal of Mangaluru International Airport,” president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said in a press release on Tuesday.

Mr. Kodgi’s statement came after the airport, through a press release, announced on Tuesday that it facilitated the inbound handling of arecanut weighing 1,519 kg in 60 bags as belly air cargo from Agartala in Tripura to Mangaluru at its integrated cargo terminal (ICT) in January.

The president said that upon arrival in Mangaluru, the imported arecanut is distributed to different regions, significantly impacting the domestic market in traditional arecanut cultivation area in coastal and Malnad regions.

“This unlawful practice undermines the dedicated efforts of local farmers and cooperative organisations in stabilising arecanut prices in the domestic market. It also disrupts the livelihood of those dependent on arecanut cultivation,” Mr. Kodgi said.

The government should take robust measures to counter the illegal import of arecanut, the president said.

“CAMPCO emphasises the urgency of thoroughly examining the origin, pricing, and accompanying documentation of imported arecanut. This helps in checking tax evasion and safeguarding the interest of arecanut growers in the country,” he said.

The cooperative has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apprising them of the seriousness of the illegal import of arecanut.

Simultaneously, CAMPCO urges the Karnataka government to address the matter of illegal arecanut trading within the State’s boundaries, he said.