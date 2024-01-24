GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment testing laboratory comes up in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurating Belgaum Test House in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurating Belgaum Test House in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayananda Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurated Belgaum Test House, an environment testing laboratory, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Started by the Belagavi-based Dambal Group, the facility has a capacity to measure quality of soil, water, air and other material against standards and detect pollution and contamination.

This can be used for industries, domestic and agriculture sources, automobiles and other purposes, the founders say.

Dr. Nimbalkar said that the environmental consultancy and laboratory is the first of its kind in design and it has dedicated field staff to collect field samples.

It has the latest technology supported with sophisticated and traceable equipment for analysis of Ambient Air Quality, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air Quality, Water Quality, Wastewater Quality, Noise Level, Soil Quality, Solid and Hazardous Waste and Research and Development in the field of Environmental Pollution.

Having such a facility will help promote industrial development in North Karnataka, Mr. Kashappanavar said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.