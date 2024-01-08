GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM says the Centre’s move to sideline States in co-op sector is anti-constitutional

The Chief Minister said that the Union Government was going to destroy the noble spirit of ‘All for one, one for all’ principle of cooperation

January 08, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union Government’s decision to sideline State Governments in the cooperative sector is a disservice to the Constitution. 

He was speaking at the birth centenary programme of Sahakai Maharshi Bhau Saheb Tharot and freedom fighter Dr. Anna Saheb Shinde at Sangamner in Maharashtra. 

“Co-operative sector comes under state jurisdiction. In an anti-constitutional move, the Centre is trying to gain control over the cooperative sector. This means that the Centre is against cooperative principles and decentralisation,” he said. “It is necessary and inevitable for all of us to oppose this with one voice.” 

The Chief Minister said that the Union Government was going to destroy the noble spirit of ‘All for one, one for all’ principle of cooperation. 

He said Dr. Annasaheb Shinde was responsible for the country’s food self-sufficiency, along with the country’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and former PMs Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi. 

Karnataka / economy, business and finance

