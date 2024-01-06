January 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said that the party will organise a meeting in Bengaluru on January 8 to chalk out strategies for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on January 6, Mr. Kumar said that 54 leaders of the party, including the national general secretary Arun Singh and the Central Parliamentary Board member B. S. Yediyurappa, will participate in the meeting, which will be presided over by the party’s State president B. Y. Vijayendra.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The party intends to highlight corruption, especially in transfers, and the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress government in Karnataka. In addition, the BJP will publicise the development projects and welfare schemes and other achievements of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kumar alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is anti-farmer, anti-Kannada, anti-Hindu and anti-Dalits. “The government is favouring a particular community and chalks out its programmes in favour of them,” he alleged.

Zero development in Karnataka, says Leader of Opposition R. Ashok

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok alleged that there was zero development in Karnataka in the past seven months after the Congress government took over. “The government faced a financial crunch after it implemented its guarantee schemes. Hence, it did not have funds to take up development projects,” he told mediapersons in Udupi.

Two surveys have been conducted in Karnataka for selecting candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. “Those who are in touch with people will get the party ticket,” he said adding that seat sharing with the Janata Dal (Secular) is yet to be finalised.

To a question, Mr. Ashok said he is confident that his colleague V. Somanna will not desert the BJP. “He will not join any other party. I have spoken to him and his son too. Some issues raised by Mr. Somanna will be discussed at the party level,” Mr. Ashok said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to ensure he is not replaced by Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years. “The demand to have three Deputy CMs in Karnataka has resurfaced to counter D. K. Shivakumar,” Mr. Ashok said.