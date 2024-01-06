GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deve Gowda’s curse is a result of the bad company he is keeping: Siddaramaiah

January 06, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Countering JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that the Congress will see its end under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar’s leadership and the regional party’s alliance with the BJP was aimed at “demolishing” the grand old party, Mr. Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the “curse” was a result of the “bad company” the former Prime Minister is keeping of late.

“Despite his curse, we wish him and his party long life and good health. Regardless of political differences, elders should always bless the younger ones and not curse them,” the Chief Minister said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

‘Out of despair’

“I believe that Mr. Deve Gowda, who had worn the crown of secularism for decades, is now forced to cast it aside and wear the crown of communalism. This is leading him to make such statements out of disappointment and despair,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“No political party should wish for the end of another party. The BJP’s loose talk of making ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ seems to have influenced Mr. Deve Gowda too. This is the result of bad company,” he said.

“I sincerely wish that the Janata Dal (Secular) does not come to an end. However, blindly following the BJP may result in otherwise. Likewise, I hope Mr. Deve Gowda remains active in politics for a longer time. However, I wish that both the JD(S) and their new ally BJP remain in the Opposition permanently. Our Congress party will continuously strive to fulfil this wish.”

“I have always said that the JD(S) is the ‘B team’ of the BJP. I commend the JD(S) for clarifying their ideological stance and for agreeing with my statement. This stance of the JD(S) has prevented some secular voters from being misled by the secular facade of the party,” he said.

He said that the JD(S)-BJP alliance has turned the upcoming election into a direct confrontation between secular and communal forces, the Chief Minister added.

