January 06, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to the recent arrest of right-wing activist Srikanth Poojari by Hubballi police in connection with the communal violence after the demolition of Babri masjid, and the BJP’s protest against the arrest, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said those involved in illegal activities cannot be spared just because they wear a saffron shawl and raise Jai Sri Ram slogan.

“There are 16 criminal cases against Srikanth Poojari. The charges against him include arson, gambling and sale of illicit liquor. BJP says that the accused was acquitted in 15 cases. Isn’t he still an accused in one case? He is arrested as he has been absconding for a long time. As many as 36 accused in long-pending cases were arrested in Hubballi. Police acted upon the directions of a court, and the government had nothing to do with it. BJP leaders never respected the Constitution and the laws of the land. They are now protesting to oppose the police action, which was taken as per court direction. The BJP’s protest amounts to antagonising the people with the judiciary,” Mr. Priyank said at a media conference in Kalaburagi on January 6.

“Are persons engaged in gambling, selling illicit liquor, smuggling PDS rice meant for the poor, ganja peddling and those who roam the streets with lethal weapons threatening people are called Ram bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram)? Can they be spared just because they wear a saffron shawl and raise Jai Sri Ram slogan? This country runs on the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and not on Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Bible or any religious text. Action is taken impartially regardless of the offender’s religion. All are equal before the law,” he said.

Terming the BJP protest against the arrest of Srikanth Poojari as a sign of its frustration, Mr. Priyank said that BJP leaders had not yet come out of the shock of their defeat in Karnataka.

“After Karnataka Assembly results were out, BJP central leaders kept the State party leaders at bay. Their anger is not yet calmed down. Now, the State BJP leaders are taking to the streets and making a hue and cry just to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Six months passed after Congress formed the government in Karnataka. BJP leaders never raised the issues of farmers, women and Kannadigas all these days,” he said.

When asked whether he is a Ram bhakt, Mr. Priyank said that he is a Constitution bhakt.

To a question on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s remarks that Congress would be destroyed under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, Mr Priyank hit back by stating that Janata Dal (Secular) leader must first save his sinking party before pointing his finger towards the Congress.

Yuva Nidhi scheme

Speaking in detail on the Yuva Nidhi scheme scheduled to be launched on January 12 in Shivamogga, Mr Priyank said that around 5 lakh unemployed graduates and diploma holders would get the benefit of the scheme. The State government would spend ₹250 crore annually on the unemployment allowance for eligible candidates.

“Kalaburagi district has five universities, six engineering colleges, 12 polytechnic colleges and over 80 degree colleges. Of over 9,000 eligible degree and diploma holders, 1,575 candidates have enrolled for the scheme,” he said.

Apart from paying unemployment allowance, Mr Priyank added, “The government would focus on skill development and making the youth employable. We have already constituted a committee to implement skill development initiatives. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and me are in the committee. The candidates who get enrolled for the scheme would be trained and guided to get skilled-based jobs,” he said.

Mr Priyank said that around 2.40 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments, including Home, Public Works, Rural and Panchayat Raj. The government, he said, would take necessary measures to fill the vacancies in a phased manner.