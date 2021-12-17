Karnataka

Kannada organisation burns effigy of Maharashtra CM

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists burn an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to express their anger against the burning of a Kannada flag in Kolhapur, at Shubhashchandra Bose Circle in Yadgir on December 17, 2021.  

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest in Shubhashchandra Bose Circle in Yadgir on December 17, and burnt an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to express their anger against the burning of a Kannada flag in Kolhapur, Maharashtra by activists of the ruling Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

The protesters demanded immediate action against the culprits for burning a Kannada flag, and shouted slogan against the MES and Mr. Thackeray.

“The goons of Maharashtra were trying to damage the dignity of the language and flag of the State, and harm the integrity of the country. Therefore, they must be booked immediately,” said Bheemu Nayak, district president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.


