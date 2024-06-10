GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Hyderabad youth dies at Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Updated - June 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, a native of Hyderabad, died after slipping into the Hebbe waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday.

Shravan, 25, working in a private firm in Bengaluru, had been on a trip to Chikkamagaluru with his friends. They hired a bike on Sunday and visited places around Chikkamgaluru. During their visit to Hebbe Falls near Kemmangundi in Tarikere taluk, he slipped into the falls and died.

His body was retrieved and sent to the government hospital in Tarikere for a post-mortem. The incident occurred within the limits of Mallanduru police station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.