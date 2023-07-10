July 10, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the aftermath of the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara travelled to Varur, on the outskirts of Hubballi, on Monday July 10 to convince Jain seer Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj to drop his plan of fasting unto death demanding justice for the deceased.

Accompanied by district-in-charge Minister Santosh Lad, MLA Prasad Abbayya, Additional Director General of Police Hitendra, the Home Minister went to the Jain ashram at Varur. After a detailed discussion with Sri Gunadhar Nandi, he promised to take all necessary steps to ensure justice.

Following the assurance, Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj decided to drop the plan to fast unto death, saying he had full faith in the Minister’s words.

Speaking to mediapersons at Varur after meeting the Jain seer, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he was deeply hurt by the murder of the Jain monk. “The accused have been arrested. The investigation is proceeding within the legal framework by a team led by Deputy SP,” he said.

“After I learnt about Sri Gunadhar Nandi maharaj planning to fast unto death, I spoke to him on Sunday July 9 conveying the steps taken by the Home Department. Today, I have given an assurance on taking all necessary steps and conveyed to him that we are with the Jain community. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too has spoken to the seer over telephone. Based on our request, the seer has withdrawn his fast,” he said.

Jain seer put forth 4 demands

The Home Minister said that the seer had put forward four demands. They are

1. Protection to Jain monks during their yatra (pilgrimage)

2. Protection of Jain mandirs

3. Protection of their place of stay during yatras

4. Setting up of separate development corporation for Jains

“We provide necessary and extra protection depending on the case. On the separate development corporation, already there is one for backward classes. I will take it up with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Mr. Parameshwara said that nobody try to give a political colour to this case and people stop making irresponsible statements on involvement of unseen hands or making allegation of protecting the accused.

“As Home Minister I will not elaborate on the case and leave it to the police to share details after a thorough investigation. As the investigation is being done properly, I don’t see any reason to hand the case over to the CBI,” he said.