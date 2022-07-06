Heavy rain leaves many areas waterlogged in Dakshina Kannada

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, up to 204.44 mm, forecast till Thursday morning

The Netravathi is flowing to the brim at Jeppinamogaru as heavy rain continued to pound the coastal region on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Incessant rain across Dakshina Kannada since Monday night has left many low-lying areas in Mangaluru and other parts of the district waterlogged. Landslip in Saradka led to disruption of traffic movement between Vitla and Kasaragod in Kerala

Among the areas affected because of waterlogging in the city included Kallapu Patla, Kotekar, Nellisthala temple and Uchilla Gudde, off National Highway 66.

The premises of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School and the adjoining anganwadi kendra at Uchchila Gudde were waterlogged. As Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday, no student was stuck in the school and the anganwadi.

Waterlogging was also reported from a few houses in Bajjodi in Kulashekara. Residents of these houses managed to keep electronic goods and household articles aside while clearing water.

Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader visited the affected areas.

“Residents of these areas located off the National Highway are affected because of clogged storm-water drains. The State government should take steps to clear the clog and ensure waterlogging does not reoccur,” he said.

The district administration has failed to meet the basic requirements of people stuck in the waterlogged areas, he added.

Residents of Kukkuda Katte in Balepuni village near Mudipu, who were affected by waterlogging, contacted activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India. The DYFI activists rushed to the area with gram panchayat members and the Pachayat Development Officer who summoned an earthmover to clear the clogged drain and ensure smooth flow of water.

Portions of the Fisheries Road connecting the serene Batpady beach and Someshwar were further eroded because of rough sea on Tuesday, which became a cause of worry for residents of the 15 houses located off the Fisheries Road.

Holiday

In view of heavy rain, Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi declared holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday.

In a communiqué, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that holiday has been declared in view of incessant rain and also because of forecast by India Meteorological Department.

For the safety of children, holiday has been declared for anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, pre-university and degree colleges and for diploma and ITI institutes, he said.

A similar announcement was made by Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Highest in Siddapur

Siddapur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district has recorded 292.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m on Tuesday, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Among other places in Udupi district, Kuchhuru in Karkala taluk recorded 205.5 mm rainfall, Naikur 203.5 mm, Kalathur 193.5 mm, Chara 189 mm, Miyaru in Karkala taluk 158 mm, Barkur 154 mm and Nitte 144.5 mm rainfall.

In Dakshina Kannada district, Naringana in Bantwal taluk recorded 203 mm rainfall, Talapady 202.5 mm, Manjanady 198.5 mm, Moodbidri 160 mm, Jokatte 151 mm and Kurnad 144.5 mm rainfall.

In Uttara Kannada district, Aveda near Supa recorded 173.5 mm rainfall, followed by Kodkani in Siddapura taluk with 153 mm.

Forecast

The Meteorological Department, meanwhile, forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, up to 204.44 mm, at isolated places in the coastal districts till Thursday morning; heavy rainfall up to 115.5 mm till Saturday morning and again very heavy rainfall till Sunday morning.