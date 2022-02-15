Hassan official suspended following complaint by wife
She has accused the official of assaulting his children regularly
Hassan Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kantharaj has suspended Doddagenigere Panchayat Development Officer Shivakumar based on a complaint by his wife. The CEO issued the suspension order recently, pending a departmental inquiry against him.
The PDO’s wife Manjula had complained to the CEO that Shivakumar assaulted his children regularly and also threatened them with murder. Besides that, he had an illicit affair, she alleged.
Upon verifying the allegations, the CEO found that Shivakumar’s conduct was not appropriate for a government official. He has been suspended as per the Karnataka Civil Services Rules.
The suspended official has been asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the competent authority.
