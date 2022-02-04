Death of driver in Sringeri: Revenue official suspended

Sharath Kumar was remanded in judicial custody after being accused of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of Vijeth, the driver of the Sringeri tahsildar

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has suspended T.S. Sharat Kumar, a first divisional assistant at the Sringeri taluk office, following a criminal case against him.

Sharath Kumar has been remanded in judicial custody after being accused of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of Vijeth, the driver of the Sringeri tahsildar.

Vijeth was found dead on January 29. Based on a note found by the Sringeri police, a case was registered against three persons, including Sharath Kumar.

Earlier, Sringeri tahsildar Ambuja R. and village accountant Siddappa were arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau police while taking a bribe.

Recently, the DC had suspended three officials attached to the taluk office.

The DC has ordered a probe into allegations of corruption and irregularities at the Sringeri taluk office in handling applications seeking regularisation of residential properties.