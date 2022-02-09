Former Sringeri tahsildar suspended after arrest for taking bribe

Ambuja R. was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau police on January 6 for taking a bribe

The Karnataka Government has suspended Ambuja R., who was tahsildar in Sringeri before being arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 6 for taking a bribe.

The order, suspending her from service pending a departmental inquiry, was issued by Jayalakshmi, Deputy Secretary of the Revenue Department. The decision was taken based on the report submitted by K.N. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru.

She was arrested by ACB police and was remanded in judicial custody. As she had been in judicial custody for more than 48 hours, the officer had been suspended as per the Karnataka Civil Services Rules – 1957.

Based on a complaint by a resident of Sringeri taluk, ACB police arrested village accountant Siddappa and tahsildar Ambuja on January 6. Later, the Deputy Commissioner had set up a committee of officers to probe allegations of irregularities in regularising residential properties in Sringeri taluk.