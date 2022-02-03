Congress and KRRS leaders question plum postings for official in Karnataka accused of corruption

They cite irregularities at Sringeri and Koppa taluk offices

Leaders of the Congress party and Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) in Koppa taluk have alleged that senior officers of the Revenue Department were protecting corrupt officials responsible for irregularities at Sringeri and Koppa taluk offices.

Koppa block Congress president Sudhir Kumar Murolli, general secretary H.S. Inesh, working president of KRRS unit of Sringeri Naveen Karuvane and others alleged that Prakash, a first divisional assistant, who earlier worked in Koppa and Sringeri taluk offices, was responsible for corruption in clearing applications seeking regularisation of residential properties. When he was at the Koppa taluk office, in a KDP meeting held on March 6, 2021, a resolution recommending a criminal case against him was adopted. However, so far the tahsildar and Assistant Commissioner had not bothered to initiate action against him.

The officer was transferred to Sringeri. After allegation of corruption and irregularities in the Sringeri taluk office came to light, he was transferred to Chikkamagaluru. He has been getting plum posts despite facing allegations of corruption. The Congress and KRRS leaders want the district administration to book a criminal case against him.

In the last month, there have been allegations of corruption in the Sringeri taluk office. Tahsildar R. Ambuja and village accountant Siddappa were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau police. Chikkamagaluru DC has ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

On January 29, a driver of the Sringeri tahsildar, who was employed on contract basis, was found dead near his house at Hegtur, leaving a note that forced the police to suspect that he committed suicide. The note reportedly carries several names and details related to allegations of corruption and the creation of false documents in the Sringeri taluk office.