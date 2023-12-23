GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government is still considering withdrawal of ban on hijab, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he will have to discuss the matter with officials at the Government level and take a decision.

December 23, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A day after expressing himself vehemently against the ban on hijab imposed by the erstwhile BJP Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the State Government had not yet withdrawn the ban on hijab, but added that the Government was contemplating such a move.

When reporters asked Mr Siddaramaiah on December 23 if the withdrawal on ban on hijab will come into effect from the ensuing academic year, the Chief Minister said the Government had not yet withdrawn the ban. “When a question in the regard was asked, I said the Government was thinking about withdrawing it”, he said.

He said he will have to discuss the matter with officials at the Government level and take a decision.

It may be recalled that Mr Siddaramaiah had strongly expressed himself against the restrictions sought to be imposed on choice of attires and food.

Addressing the gathering at a programme in Nanjangud in Mysuru on Friday, Mr Siddaramaiah said people can wear a dress of their choice and eat the food of their choice while stating that the circular banning hijab in educational institutions will be withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly took to social media handle to describe the Chief Minister’s latest statement on hijab as a “U-turn” and a sign of him “losing control over administration.” He said, “The Chief Minister had floated the idea yesterday to cover up his government’s failures, but changed his tune after strong reactions emerged.”

