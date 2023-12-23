GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Don’t play politics with our future,’ says Muskan while welcoming Siddaramaiah’s statement on withdrawing hijab ban

Muskan said she had dropped out of formal college education from the college after the erstwhile BJP Government imposed a ban on hijab

December 23, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation purpose only.

Muskan, the hijab-clad girl who was the target of heckling by a group of boys in a college in Mandya in a viral video, has welcomed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement to consider withdrawal of the ban on hijab.

Speaking to television channels on December 23, Ms Muskan said she had dropped out of formal college education from the college after the erstwhile BJP Government imposed a ban on hijab. “I dropped out of the exams and was doing other courses. Now, I will write the exam and resume studies in the same college,” she said.

Reacting to the Opposition by BJP to the Government’s move to withdraw the ban, Ms Muskan called upon the political parties not to play politics with their future. “Please don’t play politics with our future”, she said.

Several girls of the Muslim community had discontinued their studies after the ban on hijab was imposed about two years ago during the BJP regime.

“I request all my sisters, who have dropped out of education, to come forward and write their examinations. For, education is very important,” she said.

Contending that hijab was her right, Ms Muskan said she would like to go back to college and study with members of other communities like “brothers and sisters”.

“We had been wearing hijab earlier also. We had hope that we would get back our right to wear hijab one day. Our prayers have been answered and I am happy,” she said.

She said all religions teach people to become good human beings. All the religions preach love for other human beings, she added.

