GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lifting hijab ban in Karnataka raises concern about 'secular nature' of educational spaces: BJP

The reaction comes a day after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said that he ordered lifting of the restrictions on wearing hijab in classrooms, while observing that choice of dress and food is personal

December 23, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
In 2022, the previous BJP government banned wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. 

In 2022, the previous BJP government banned wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on December 23 strongly reacted to Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the State, saying the ruling Congress is carrying forward the British policy of 'divide and rule'.

The saffron party also stated that the move raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces.

ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister says he has asked for withdrawal of order banning hijab in classrooms

The reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he ordered lifting of the restrictions on wearing hijab, while observing that choice of dress and food is personal.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief, Vijayendra accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of 'vitiating' the academic atmosphere.

Condemning the Congress government's decision, he said, "The Chief Minister made an irresponsible statement that he will revoke the ban on Hijab. This way, he has spoilt the educational atmosphere in the State. At least, he should have spared children from his dirty politics."

The BJP state president alleged that while the Congress wants to lift the ban on hijab, on the other hand Hindu women who went to appear for an exam were forced to remove their 'mangal sutra' and toe rings.

ALSO READ
Karnataka hijab ban | Individual’s belief matters in religious issues, agree judges

Accusing the Congress of indulging in 'appeasement politics' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Vijayendra claimed, "even after so many years of independence, the literacy and employment rate among minorities is still 50%. Congress never tried to elevate the condition of minorities."

"Congress believes in the divide and rule policy which the British rulers had adopted. It amounts to carrying forward the British legacy," he added.

Earlier in a post on 'X', Mr. Vijayendra charged the State government with 'dividing' young minds along religious lines.

"CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.

“By allowing religious attire in educational institutions the Siddaramaiah government is dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment,” he said.

The BJP state chief stressed that it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

In 2022, the previous BJP government banned wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Related Topics

Karnataka / religion and belief / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.