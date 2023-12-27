GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GMIT Davangere students win Smart India Hackathon

Final-year Computer Science and Engineering students of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davanagere, won the national-level Smart India Hackathon held at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The winning team of students of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davangere.

The winning team of students of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davangere. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The final-year students of Computer Science and Engineering of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davanagere, won the national-level Smart India Hackathon, held at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh on December 19-20.

GMIT principal Prof. Sanjay Pande M.B. informed that a team comprising Pranav V., Navapreetam N., Pooja H.P., Shivashankar M.N., Shravan A. H. and Vandana R.G. were competing with 30 other teams from various States across India. The winners received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

Team participating in the Smart India Hackathon were given a problem that was to be solved through coding within 24 hours. The GMIT team was guided by Prof. Kotreshi S.N. while Maruti S.T. was the GMIT coordinator for the competition.

Karnataka / engineering colleges

