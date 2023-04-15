Hackathon to address critical issues in electoral process begins in Bengaluru

April 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission is organising a 30-hour offline hackathon, Electhon 2023, to address critical issues in the electoral process, specifically the registration of new voters in the electoral rolls and enhancing the participation of urban and youth voters in elections.

The event began at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the International Institute of Information Technology in Bengaluru. It will end at 4 p.m. on Sunday

The hackathon is a platform for individuals to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas and collaborate to elevate the electoral process in India. It also aims to encourage the development of innovative and creative solutions to challenges, using technology and the skills of the participants.

The hackathon received an overwhelming response, with the participation of 2,936 teams and 4,399 individuals. A total of 493 ideas were submitted, which were evaluated on several parameters. As many as 67 teams were shortlisted. From these, the top 40 teams were shortlisted for the offline hackathon.

The evaluations would be based on ideation (40%), impact (10%), technical aptness (25%) and feasibility assessment (25%).

The mentors for the hackathon include IAS officers Ujjwal Ghosh and P. Rajendra Cholan and IFS officer Surya Sen. The jury comprises V. Ponnuraj, Secretary to Government, DPAR (e- Governance), Professor Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-Bengaluru, and Professor Bharadwaj Amrutur of IISc, Bengaluru.