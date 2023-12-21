GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day Smart India Hackathon-2023 in Vijayawada ends on a grand note

Winning teams given cash prizes of ₹1 lakh each, certificates and trophies

December 21, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Principal of PVP Siddhartha College K. Sivaji Babu and other college authorities with participants of the hackathon held on the college premises, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Principal of PVP Siddhartha College K. Sivaji Babu and other college authorities with participants of the hackathon held on the college premises, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The two-day Smart India Hackathon (SIH)- 2023 held at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology witnessed a nail-biting finish on December 20 (Wednesday).

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) representative Palash Hase announced the names of the winners and the prize money. ‘AeroVine’ from Rajasthan, ‘GDA’ from Maharashtra, ‘MRECW B33’ from Telangana, ‘Pegasus’ from Karnataka and ‘Codiee’ from Maharashtra were declared winning teams in the grand finale (software edition) of the SIH-2023.

The winning teams were given cash prizes of ₹1 lakh each, certificates and trophies. Additional prize money of ₹50,000 was awarded to the team towards ‘SeedShare’ by Tamil Nadu-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The principal of PVP Siddhartha College said the institute was selected as the nodal centre to host the 36-hour software edition of the event that witnessed the participation of 27 teams comprising 162 participants. Most of them had visited Vijayawada for the first time, he said.

Technical head of the event, Jagadish Vengala, said the participants were tasked with finding solutions to problem statements listed by the AICTE in the areas of Smart Education, Disaster Management, Hospitality, Entertainment and Retail, Blockchain and Cyber Security and Sustainable Energy. He said a core committee constituted by the PVP college oversaw the smooth conduct of the event.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education P. Lakshman Rao, nodal centre SPOC P. Sai Kiran and others also spoke. The event was jointly sponsored by the Siddhartha Academy and Canara Bank, while the prize money was sponsored by AICTE.

