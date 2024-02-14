GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest march demanding inclusion of Panchamasali community in 2A category

February 14, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

People of the Panchamasali Lingayat community took out a protest march in Shivamogga demanding inclusion of the community into Category 2A of the backward classes.

Under the leadership of Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, they took out a march from Shivappa Nayaka Circle to Gopi Circle. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other leaders of the community took part in the protest.

Speaking to the media, Jaya Mruthynjaya Swami said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the legislature session at Belagavi, had assured the community of taking measures with regard to our demand. However, it had been two months since the Belagavi session was held. There had been no progress.

“We know, we have to struggle hard to get our demand fulfilled. The protest held in Shivamogga has significance. We will hold similar protests in other places and put pressure on the government,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal said he was committed to the welfare of the community and never fought for positions in politics. “People want me to become Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister, State president of the party. However, one family has been opposing me. The media also projected them as Rajahuli. However, I am not bothered. I am interested only in the welfare of the community,” he said.

Former MLC H.S. Shivashankar, Mallikarjun Hakre of Sagar and others took part in the protest. The traffic movement on Nehru Road and B.H. Road was affected by the protest.

