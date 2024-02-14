GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patient undergoes Frey’s procedure successfully in Belagavi hospital

February 14, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital conducted a successful total laparoscopic Frey’s procedure on a patient suffering from Chronic Calcific Pancreatitis.

A team led by surgeon Sudarshan Chaugale conducted the complex operation, including pancreatic head coring with lateral pancreaticojejunostomy.

However, it was done through laparoscopic incisions. This reduced the time taken by the patient to recover, said a release.

The 45-year-old woman who underwent the procedure recovered quickly and was discharged in five days. She was admitted to KLE Hospital after suffering from abdominal pain for two years.

Santosh Hajare of medical gastroenterology referred her to Dr. Chaugale.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.