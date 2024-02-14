GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 2,000 participate in Rotary Half Marathon in Belagavi

February 14, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 enthusiasts participated in the 13th edition of the Rotary Half Marathon in Belagavi on Sunday with the theme, Say No to Drugs.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Ravi Patil of Vijaya College flagged off the event.

It was organised by the Rotary Club of Venugram Belagavi in association with Rotaract Club of Venugram Belagavi.

Shrikant B. and Neera Purohit won the Half Marathon race in the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Aniket Khade and Netra Manoj Sutar won the 10 km race.

Manish Dalavi and Kranti Vetal won the 5 km race.

Resource person Bhimsen Tekkalki gave a talk on the topic of substance abuse. Jagadish Shinde was the race director.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Latesh Porwal, Lokesh Hongal, Somnath Kudchikar, Rohan Kadam and Harshad Doshi and others were present in the organising committee.

