Former minister comes out of jail to welcome by Congress MLA

‘Vinay Kulkarni is like a brother’: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar welcomed former minister Vinay Kulkarni, who walked out of Hindalaga prison in Belagavi on August 21 after securing bail. CBI has charged the Congress leader of plotting and causing the murder of a former zilla panchayat member.

“I have come to see my brother,” said Ms. Hebbalkar who tied a rakhi on Mr. Kulkarni’s wrist, put a tilak on his forehead and offered a sweet.

She said that she had come to meet him, as she considers him among her brothers and wanted to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him.

She told journalists that she believed that the charges against Mr. Kulkarni are false and that he would be cleared of all charges.

Mr. Kulkarni said that he had learnt many lessons in jail. “I have picked up some lessons of life. I have also developed the habit of reading,” he said.