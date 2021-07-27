Vinay Kulkarni visits Dharwad, after court permission

He submits General Power of Attorney in favour of his wife

The former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who is behind bars in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, visited Dharwad after almost nine months on Tuesday to complete a legal formality.

The former Minister, whose bail plea has been rejected, came to Dharwad on Tuesday to sign a General Power of Attorney (GPA) in favour of his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni authorising her to make property transactions on his behalf.

Vinay Kulkarni’s counsel had approached court seeking permission to visit Dharwad to complete the formalities pertaining to the GPA before the Sub Registrar and it was granted by the court. Giving permission for the visit, the court had directed the police that none of his supporters should be allowed to meet him during his visit to Dharwad.

Accordingly, the police brought him under tight security to the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Dharwad where the office of the Sub Registrar is located. However, several of Vinay Kulkarni’s followers and Congress leaders gathered near the Mini Vidhana Soudha. But the police ensured that none met him during his visit.

Vinay Kulkarni is lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi and it was at 11 a.m. that he was brought from Hindalga Jail to the Sub Registrar’s office. Then, Vinay Kulkarni submitted the GPA in favour of his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni authorising her to look after his farm and dairy. Vinay Kulkarni’s wife, along with his children Vaishali and Hemant, were waiting anxiously at the office and they turned emotional on seeing him.

Although Vinay Kulkarni’s younger brother Vijay Kulkarni, who also has been grilled several times by the CBI, tried to meet him, he was not allowed by the police. The police action made some of his supporters furious. They tried to argue with the police. But after Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramrajan strictly told them that they have to abide by court order, they retreated.

Vinay Kulkarni subsequently visited the branch of Bank of India near the Old SP Circle where he opened a joint account with his wife to deal with financial transactions of his dairy. There, again, scores of his supporters turned up to see him raising slogans in his favour, which made Vinay Kulkarni emotional. He responded by waving at them. He was later taken back to Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.