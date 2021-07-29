CBI resumes questioning in Yogeeshgouda Goudar murder

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who are investigating the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, resumed questioning on Thursday and grilled the slain panchayat member’s wife Mallamma and a close aide of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, Nagaraj Gouri.

The CBI team questioned Mallamma and Nagaraj Gouri for several hours at the Suburban Police Station in Dharwad. The grilling was reportedly regarding destruction of evidence.

On Wednesday, the CBI team conducted extensive search at the old building in the Police Headquarters in Dharwad, which earlier housed the Dharwad Suburban Police Station.

In 2016, the year Yogeeshgouda Goudar was murdered, the Suburban Police Station was functioning from this old building, as renovation of the present building was under progress then.

The team carried out the search for nearly three hours, sources said.

Vinay Kulkarni has been arrested by the CBI on the charge of masterminding the murder of Yogeeshgouda Goudar and destruction of evidence.

Vinay Kulkarni is lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi since November 5, 2020.