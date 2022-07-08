Flood warning for Bagalkot and Belagavi districts in north Karnataka; helpline numbers given

The Hindu Bureau July 08, 2022 13:19 IST

The warning was issued by Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol following heavy rains in neighbouring Maharashtra, which on July 8 increased the amount of water being released into the Krishna river and its tributaries

Gokak Falls in Belagavi district. The water flow in the falls has increased following a rise in level of Ghataprabha river owing to release of water by neighbouring Maharashtra on July 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Following heavy rains in Maharashtra, water release by the neighbouring State into the Krishna river and its tributaries increased on July 8. A flood warning was issued by the office of Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol on July 8 morning. “Water released by Maharashtra has crossed 75,200 cusecs. We have information that this may cause severe floods in the Krishna basin. Officials have assured me that preparations on the ground are complete to face the situation in Bagalkot and Belagavi districts,’’ he posted on social media. A few bridge-cum-barrages in Belagavi district are inundated. Police put up barricades to stop people from trying to use the bridges. Traffic was banned on the bridges connecting Bhoj, Karadaga, Mallikwad and Dhanwad, Doodhaganga, Kallol, Yadoor and Tukkanatti villages. Belagavi city corporation issued a list of helpline numbers in case of flooding or heavy rains. In Belagavi, Maratha Colony, Shivaji Colony, Nanawadi, Shastri Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar, Fort Road, Club Road and Hindalaga are prone to inundation during heavy rains. Residents of Belagavi can seek help by calling the following numbers. Disaster management helpline for Belagavi — 0831-2405337 | 0831-2436960 | 9481504229. Belagavi corporation control room — 0831-2405308 | 0831-2436960 | 9481504229



