Karnataka fully prepared to tackle rain situation: R. Ashok

Compensation for houses damaged fully in natural calamities like rain, floods increased from ₹95,000 to ₹5 lakh

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Thursday said that Karnataka government is fully prepared to face the rain situation in the State as all necessary measures in this regard have been taken.

Speaking at a meeting in Chembu Gram Panchayat after distributing cheque to one Akkamma whose house in Oorubail in Chembu was damaged in rains recently, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had convened a meeting on the monsoon and taken stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains in seven districts.

The Minister said 18 districts have so far received normal rains this year while rain was below normal in Shivamogga and Haveri districts. Thirteen reservoirs in the State have 800 tmc storage and surplus water from those dams was being discharged into the rivers.

Seven districts rain-hit

Mr. Ashok said that the government is monitoring the rain situation in seven districts, keeping in constant touch with the district administrations. All steps and precautions have been taken by those districts to deal with the situation arising out of heavy rains, landslides and floods.

The Minister said the IMD has issued a forecast of heavy rains for the next three days in the State.

Compensation hiked

Mr. Ashok said the compensation for the house fully damaged in calamities has been hiked from ₹95,000 to ₹5 lakh. In case of partially damaged houses, the compensation has been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000. A government notification in this regard will be issued soon, he announced.

The Minister also said that relief will be disbursed immediately to the affected families in case of damage to houses and death of livestock due to rains/floods. “There won’t be any delay clear directions have been issued to the district administrations in this regard,” he informed.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has continued to batter Kodagu. The outflow from Harangi dam has gone up to 15,560 cusecs as the inflow into the dam from its catchment has been continuously rising following incessant rain. The inflow on Thursday was 10,015 cusecs. The water-level stood at 2,853 feet.