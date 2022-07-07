Rain havoc: Three killed in landslip in DK

As rains continued to lash coastal Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi district administrations have extend holiday to education institutes till Saturday in view of red alert.

At Dakshina Kannada, a landslip at Mukkuda, Panjikallu village, Bantwal Taluk, claimed three lives. While one had died on Wednesday, two more farm labourers succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that Bjiu Palakkad, 45, who was caught under the debris, died on the spot on Wednesday. Of the three other injured labourers, Santhosh Alappuzha, 46, and Babu Kottayam, 46, died due to injuries in a hospital on Thursday. Another injured, Johny Kannur, 44, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bantwal.

The four labourers, all from Kerala, were rubber tappers who were staying in a shed when the landslip occurred due to heavy rains on July 6 night.

Meanwhile, there were many reports of roads and low-lying areas being inundated in several parts of the coast.

According to Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority the district recorded an average 102.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The highest 113.4 mm rainfall was in Sullia taluk.

In Kodagu, Mysuru

In Kodagu, holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres has been extended following forecast of torrential rain on Friday in view of an orange alert declared for the district. Rain in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm has been forecast till 8.30 a.m.

The inflow into Kabini dam in Mysuru district has gone up heavy rains in its catchment areas. The dam authorities have issued a flood alert, cautioning the people living on the riverbank to move to safer places as the outflow into the river may go up anytime.