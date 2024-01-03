January 03, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - belagavi

A woman working in the anganwadi (creche run by government) in Basurte village in Belagavi district of Karnataka was hospitalised after being attacked by a farmer, who was upset with her for lack of discipline among the children. The alleged attacked occurred on January 1.

Sugandha More, 50, suffered an injury on her face after Kalyani More, a farmer in the neighbourhood of the anganwadi, allegedly attacked her with a machete. Her nose was cut partially, and blood entered her trachea.

He was angry that some children had plucked flowers from his field.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her husband is physically challenged.

A case has been registered in the Kakati police station.