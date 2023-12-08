HamberMenu
Complete expeditiously works sanctioned under KKRDB grants, Yadgir district officers told

December 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has directed the implementing officers of various government departments to submit an approximate list of works that have been approved for the 2023-24 period using grants under Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for administrative approval and also complete such works expeditiously.

She was chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Thursday to review the progress of works being taken up under KKRDB grants.

Dr. Susheela told the officers to take initiatives as per the guideline issued by the board on the sanctioned works under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP/TSP) grants. “Complete the ongoing works and ensure their progress,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner, who obtained information about works that are yet to be launched, has directed the officials of Horticulture, Public Works, Panchayat Raj and Health departments to start works taken up under Mega Macro Project for 2022-23.

“You should complete the sanctioned works such as school and anganwadi buildings and health centres on priority and must inform the Deputy Directors of Public Instructions and Women and Child Development departments, if there is any problem related to place for construction of school and anganwadi centres,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

The Regional Forest department should start works that have been entrusted to it for the 2022-23 period, after getting administrative approval. All implementing officers should ensure progress of work based on the monthly financial schedule fixed by the board, she said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Deputy Conservator of Forest Kajol Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan and officers from various departments were present.

