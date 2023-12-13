Mysuru has 3 lakh illiterate adults, total literacy planned by 2030

December 13, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru has nearly 3 lakh illiterate adults and a target has been set to achieve total literacy by the end of 2030, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj.

As per the 2011 census, the literacy rate in Karnataka is 75.36 percent and the number of literates was 72.79 percent in Mysuru district. Several programmes are being launched to improve literacy rate and plans are afoot to survey illiterate adults through anganwadi and ASHA workers, the ADC said, while presiding over a meeting of District Adult Education and discuss literacy programmes.

Mr. Shivaraj said efforts will be made to make illiterates literate with the help of educated persons in each household, after getting the survey report.

The ADC told the officers to identify the people who come forward to take up adult literacy classes and encourage them to be part of the drives being carried out for achieving complete literacy by 2030. “Given them appreciation certificates and also entitle them for certain benefits given to the NSS and NCC candidates,” he said.

District Adult Literacy Officer Srinivas said a volunteer will be appointed for educating 20 illiterate adults in the district. Classes will be conducted for six months and examination for 150 marks will be conducted after the training.

Those who get 40 marks and above such persons will be declared literates, and new literate certificates will be distributed. In 2022-23, 19,560 illiterate adults were educated and a target has been set for making 74,820 persons literate in 2023-24, he said.