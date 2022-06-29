Family stays up all night after elephant breaks door, damages wall of house

The Hindu Bureau June 29, 2022 12:04 IST

A farmer and his family could not sleep the entire night after a wild elephant broke the main door and damaged a wall at Kesaguli village in Karnataka

A file photo of a wild tusker (facing the camera) that was captured in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka in 2021. | Photo Credit: For representation only

A wild elephant, in an attempt to enter a house, broke the main door and damaged a wall at Kesaguli village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on June 28 night. K.N. Girish, a farmer, and his family, could not sleep the entire night, as the elephant was roaming near their house. More than 60 elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks of Hassan district. Residents of these areas have been demanding that the Karnataka Government capture all these elephants and relocate them to a distant place. The Forest Department is expected to take up an operation to capture four elephants and put a radio-collar on them. radio-collars would be fixed on two female elephants and the animals released in the same area while the two males would be radio-collared and released in a distant place.



