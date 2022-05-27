Tusker found dead in Karnataka, officials suspect elephant died of gunshots

Injuries prompted officers to suspect that the elephant died due to gunshots

A tusker was found dead in a farm at Malasavara near Arehalli in Belur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on May 27. Two marks of injury on the body raised suspicion among officers that the animal had died of gunshots.

The local people spotted the body of the animal and informed the police and Forest Department. Veterinarians from Hassan Veterinary College and Bhadra Tiger Reserve have been called in for the post-mortem.

Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan, told The Hindu that only after a post-mortem could the actual reason for the elephant’s death be known. “Veterinarians will conduct the post-mortem later today. As of now, two marks of injury can be seen,” he said.

More than 60 elephants spread over two-three herds have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Belur and Alur taluks of Hassan district. There have been many incidents of man-animal conflicts in the district.

One person was trampled to death near Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk on May 10. In March, this year two persons lost their lives in a similar incident near Arehalli in Belur taluk.