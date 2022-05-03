Eid Ul Fitr prayers in Belagavi: Mufti calls for a peaceful, united India

The devout gathered in large numbers in Idgah grounds in Belagavi and other towns and villages for the congregation that was held after a break of two years owing to COVID-19 lockdowns

The faithful gathered in large numbers for mass prayers at the Anjuman Idgah ground in Belagavi on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr on May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Mass prayers were held across Belagavi district on May 3. The devout gathered in large numbers in Idgah grounds in Belagavi and other towns and villages for the congregation that was held after a break of two years owing to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Youngsters joined the elders in prayers in Idgah grounds in Belagavi. They wore new dresses and greeted each other after the prayers. The rich set up tents to distribute alms to the poor near mosques and dargahs.

At the Anjuman Idgah ground in Belagavi, Mufti Abdul Khaji addressed the gathering. After a general prayer for the well-being of the world and seeking forgiveness for the sins of mankind, he appealed to the youth to work for a India that is united and peaceful.

“All faiths preach peace, harmony, fraternity and tolerance. No religious leader or sacred text advocates violence or intolerance. Youth should not fall prey to destructive forces that tend to divide the society on communal lines,” he said.

He noted that the festivals of Eid Ul Fitr, Basava Jayanti and Shivaji Jayanti were being celebrated on May 3 & 4. “The coincidence of these celebrations spread over two days is a signal from the almighty that we should live like brothers and sisters,” he said.

Among those present were former MLA Firoz Sait and JD(S) leader Faizulla Madiwale.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Police Commissioner M B Boralingaiah, DCP Ravindra Gadadi and ACP Narayan Baramani visited the grounds.