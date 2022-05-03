After 2 years, scores of devotees throng mosques to offer Eid Namaz

In the last couple of years, devotees were forced to offer the Namaz of Eid at their homes due to Covid-induced restrictions

Devotees gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi as they offered Namaz on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

In the last couple of years, devotees were forced to offer the Namaz of Eid at their homes due to Covid-induced restrictions

After a gap of two years, the Namaz of Eid was performed in mosques across Delhi, including at the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, as COVID-19 restrictions remained suspended due to a dip in cases.

On Tuesday morning, several mosques shifted the Namaz timings, keeping in mind the summer heat. Some others held special prayers in two shifts to accomodate scores of devotees.

Tight security arrangements were put in place at major religious places and also in different parts of the city for the peaceful progression of the Namaz. The Delhi Police said it has warned of strict legal action against rumour mongers.

Festivities broke out with people greeting and hugging each other after the Namaz and shopping their favourite delicacies.

"The Namaz of Eid is performed after sunrise and it used to be carried out around 8-9 a.m. earlier. But this time, we preponed it keeping in mind the scorching heat these days," Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

It was performed at 6 a.m. at the Jama Masjid. Many other mosques, including Fatehpuri, Sunehri Masjid, Shahjahano Masjid, Bhoori Bhatiyari and Dhaka Masjid, too, held the Namaz between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Junglewali Masjid in Azad Market and a few other mosques held prayers in two shifts to accommodate the people.

Meanwhile, from conducting flag marches and Aman Committee meetings, the Delhi Police has urged the people to maintain peace and warned of strict legal action against rumour mongers and those trying to foment communal tension.

Aman Committee or peace committee comprises people from all communities, who appeal to the members of their respective communities in the locality to maintain peace and harmony. They also request that people report any untoward incidents to the police.

Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said, "We have put in place adequate security and law arrangements across the district. Aman Committee meetings have been conducted as always to maintain peace and tranquillity in all the areas."

On April 16, a communal clash took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, leaving eight policemen and a civilian injured in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

"We have urged the members of the Aman Committees to spread the message that the entire festivities may be celebrated with compassion and warned the people against indulging in any untoward activities. Legal action would be taken against those indulging in mischievous activities," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

Police said foot and motorcycle patrols were carried out on various mosques’ premises and clerics were briefed about the court guidelines over the usage of loudspeakers.