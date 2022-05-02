State government declares a holiday on May 3 on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 3

Muslims pray the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Peshawar, Pakistan on May 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

The State Government has declared May 3 a public holiday for offices and educational institutions on Eid-Ul-Fitr.

It had earlier declared May 2 as holiday to mark the end of the Ramzan season. However, Muslim scholars in Kerala failed to sight the crescent moon signifying the start of the month of Shawwal as per the Islamic lunar Hijri calendar.

Preparations are on across Kerala to celebrate the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk Ramzan fasting. Special prayers, family gatherings, exchange of gifts, and a plentiful feast mark the festival.