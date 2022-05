Video | Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Bengaluru

K. Murali Kumar May 03, 2022 15:25 IST

Special mass prayers were offered in Bengaluru at the end of the holy month of Ramzan

Muslims attend special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the end of the holy month of Ramzan at Idgah ground in Chamrajpet and near Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on May 3, 2022.



