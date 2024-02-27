GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannada language Bill gets Governor’s assent

February 27, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the assent from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday. Following this, the new legislation was gazetted on Monday. The State legislature adopted the Bill during the ongoing Budget session.

Among other things, a fine will be imposed and trade licence cancelled if business establishments in Karnataka fail to display signboards with 60% of text in Kannada in the upper half, as per provisions of the Bill. The government had tried to push these provisions through an Ordinance, but after it was rejected by the Governor, it was introduced in the Budget session.

