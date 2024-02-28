GIFT a SubscriptionGift
60% Kannada rule for nameboards comes into force today

BBMP warns of seal down in case of violations, apart from suspension of licences

February 28, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In a meeting headed by the Chief Commissioner of BBMP on February 2 and 12, all commercial establishments were instructed to display the nameboards with 60% in Kannada compulsorily by February 28.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered on Wednesday (February 28) that nameboards of commercial establishments under its jurisdiction should have 60% in Kannada from February 29.

Surolkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, warned of action against those violating the order: “With effect from February 29, nameboards of the commercial establishments under our jurisdiction should be displayed in 60% Kannada compulsorily. If there are any violations, we will suspend the business licences issued by the department and take necessary action to seal down such commercial enterprises.”

This comes in the backdrop of the State government issuing a gazette notification on February 26 mandating that 60% of nameboards of commercial and industrial establishments must be in Kannada.

“The nameboards of commercial, industrial and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, and hotels, etc., functioning with the approval and sanction of the government or local authorities, shall ensure that their name board displays 60% in Kannada language and Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the name board,” said the gazette notification.

