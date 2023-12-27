December 27, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tension prevailed on Ballari Road on December 27 when over 2,000 activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) staged a rally from Sadahalli gate at Devanahalli demanding use of Kannada language in sign boards in all commercial establishments. When the police detained Narayana Gowda, the rally turned violent with activists vandalising English signboards of several establishments.

Some activists climbed large billboards and painted them black, even endangering their own lives in the process. Several shops shut down their business as protestors pelted stones and smashed bill boards written in English.

The police struggled to rein in the crowd. When the police later detained Narayana Gowda for leading the rally without permission, KRV members blocked the police vehicle and tried to deflate its tyres. Heated arguments ensued between the police and protesters with the former objecting to blocking of roads by organising a rally without permission and to vandalising shops and commercial establishments.

One of the focal points of the protests was the newly-opened Phoenix Mall of Asia. “As part of our three-month-old drive, we went to the mall and requested them to use Kannada. But the mall management served us a legal notice questioning who were we to question them. They refused to include Kannada in signboards, which provoked the protests on December 27,” said a senior KRV activist.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Gowda said, “We are not opposed to anyone doing their business in Bengaluru. But this is Karnataka, and Kannada needs to be given primacy. We are only asking for the law on signboards to be followed. Some may have got police protection today, but the police would not be around every day. Our members are keeping a watch. This is a warning to mend your ways and respect Kannada, or else you will be forced to pack your bags and return home.”

Additional police platoons were deployed to monitor the law and order situation. Hundreds of protestors have been detained and necessary security has been provided to commercial establishments, said a police officer who was monitoring the protest.

The protest led to a traffic jam on Ballari Road, leading to Kempegowda International Airport, for several hours on December 27.