GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President, Vice President pay tributes to Sardar Patel

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Patel Chowk in New Delhi

Published - October 31, 2024 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day. File

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries on Thursday (October 31, 2024) paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Unity Day.

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda urges BJP workers to participate in “Run for Unity” event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." The National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowkin New Delhi.

Published - October 31, 2024 08:15 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.