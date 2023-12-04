HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Congress secured more votes than BJP in 4 States’

December 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Despite defeat of the Congress in three major States in the Hindi belt, senior leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad claimed that the party has secured over 9.44 lakh more votes than the BJP, which is all set to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

In a social media post, Mr. Hariprasad said that the electorate had not voted the party to power but kept faith in the party by casting more votes than the BJP.

While the Congress secured 49,077,907 votes, the BJP bagged 48,133,463 votes in four States. The Congress lost owing to the political polarisation and hatred of the BJP, he alleged.

Though not in power in four States, the party would respond to the grievances of the public and continue to fight communal politics propagated by the BJP, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.