‘Congress secured more votes than BJP in 4 States’

December 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Despite defeat of the Congress in three major States in the Hindi belt, senior leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad claimed that the party has secured over 9.44 lakh more votes than the BJP, which is all set to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

In a social media post, Mr. Hariprasad said that the electorate had not voted the party to power but kept faith in the party by casting more votes than the BJP.

While the Congress secured 49,077,907 votes, the BJP bagged 48,133,463 votes in four States. The Congress lost owing to the political polarisation and hatred of the BJP, he alleged.

Though not in power in four States, the party would respond to the grievances of the public and continue to fight communal politics propagated by the BJP, he said.