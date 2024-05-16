Members of the State committee to oversee implementation of the rehabilitation policy to surrender/assimilate left-wing extremists have appealed to Naxals to give up their armed struggle and join the mainstream.

In a joint media conference in Shivamogga on May 16, writer Banjagere Jayaprakash, journalist Parvatheesh and advocate K.P. Sripal announced that Naxals willing to join the mainstream could contact the committee. They would facilitate their rehabilitation as per the policy adopted by the State Government.

Mr. Jayaprakash said the State Government had revised the surrender policy by increasing the cash component and other facilities for those who surrender. “So far, 14 persons have surrendered in Karnataka. Many of them are engaged in various struggles in the democratic setup,” he said.

The armed struggle would not bring desired changes in society, due to various reasons. Moreover, the violent path adopted by the Naxals resulted in the death of many Dalits, Adivasis and many highly intelligent persons.

“We are here to convey that if you are looking for an easy way to assimilate with the mainstream, the committee is willing to help you. Some of you may be facing serious health issues. They can contact the committee,” he said.

The writer said the committee had conveyed to the government that counter-violence would not be a proper way to end an armed struggle. “We believe in a democratic way of handling the issue. However, we don’t go in between the ANF and the Naxals during any action on the ground. The police act as the situation demands,” he said.

Mr. Parvatheesh said that there had been reports that the Naxal movement in Karnataka had come to a standstill. Those who were in the State had moved to a tri-junction on the border of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, recent reports suggested that a few did visit some places near Subrahmanya.

“According to our information, there are seven-eight persons from Karnataka still active in the movement. We are appealing to them to surrender,” he said.

Mr. Sripal said that those who would surrender would have to face the cases against them as per the law. Those who surrendered earlier had been facing pending cases. “We are appealing to the State Government to set up a special court for speedy disposal of such cases,” he said.