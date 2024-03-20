GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four individuals sighted at Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border could be Naxals: Kodagu SP

The suspected Naxals, who possessed guns and magazines, urged a shopkeeper to extend “support to them as they were fighting for the poor”

March 20, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The four armed individuals, who are suspected to belong to a banned Naxal outfit, were spotted at Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of the two districts.

The four armed individuals, who are suspected to belong to a banned Naxal outfit, were spotted at Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of the two districts. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Amidst reports of Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel carrying out a combing operation in the forest areas of Kodagu and adjoining Dakshina Kannada district, Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan has confirmed the sighting of four armed individuals at Koojimale near Sampaje, on the border of the two districts.

The four armed individuals, including two men and two women, are suspected to belong to some banned Naxal outfit. They visited a shop at Koojimale on the evening of March 17 and procured groceries, including rice, before disappearing into the adjoining forest region, according to Mr. Ramarajan.

While the two men and a woman were believed to be around 40-45 years of age, another woman was around 35 years. The suspected Naxals, who possessed guns and magazines, urged the shopkeeper to extend “support to them as they were fighting for the poor”.

The four persons spoke in Kannada and the police suspect that one of them could be Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, as he bore strong resemblance to him.

Interacting with reporters on March 19, Mr. Ramarajan said the police had taken up the matter very seriously and was gathering information.

The ANF personnel led by their Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam were carrying out combing operations in the dense forests around Koojimale. Information about past Naxal activities in the area and neighbouring Kerala had been sought by the security forces, who are also co-ordinating with the officials from the intelligence department.

