GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three suspected Maoists visit a house near Kukke Subrahmanya

March 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified men, suspected to be Maoists, reportedly visited a house near Kukke Subrahmanya on Saturday, March 23, evening.

According to reports reaching here, the three men visited the house of one Ashok at Majalu in Kote Thota, Ainakidu village near Subrahmanya. The three stayed at the house for about an hour and got their mobile phones before leaving the place.

The Anti-Naxal Force of Karnataka Police had launched combing operations in the forest areas of the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Subrahmanya on Monday following reports of a few Maoists being sighted in the locality two days ago. A team of eight people, including two women, who were unknown in the region was learned to have purchased groceries worth ₹3,500 from a store in Koojimale in Madikeri police limits on the border of the two districts on Saturday. Following this information, ANF teams from Karkala and Bhagamandala camps rushed to the area and began the combing operation.

ANF Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam told The Hindu on Sunday, March 24, that the police were verifying the claims of the visit by three men. The combing operations are on, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.