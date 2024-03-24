Three suspected Maoists visit a house near Kukke Subrahmanya

March 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three unidentified men, suspected to be Maoists, reportedly visited a house near Kukke Subrahmanya on Saturday, March 23, evening.

According to reports reaching here, the three men visited the house of one Ashok at Majalu in Kote Thota, Ainakidu village near Subrahmanya. The three stayed at the house for about an hour and got their mobile phones before leaving the place.

The Anti-Naxal Force of Karnataka Police had launched combing operations in the forest areas of the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Subrahmanya on Monday following reports of a few Maoists being sighted in the locality two days ago. A team of eight people, including two women, who were unknown in the region was learned to have purchased groceries worth ₹3,500 from a store in Koojimale in Madikeri police limits on the border of the two districts on Saturday. Following this information, ANF teams from Karkala and Bhagamandala camps rushed to the area and began the combing operation.

ANF Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam told The Hindu on Sunday, March 24, that the police were verifying the claims of the visit by three men. The combing operations are on, he said.